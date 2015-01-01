Communication Platforms and Online Resources for Maine Parishes

These lists will be continually updated as parishes, events, and faith opportunities are added.

All Saints Parish, Brunswick

Website: www.allsaintsmaine.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/allsaintsparish.maine

Online Masses: Live-streaming daily and Sunday Masses on parish Facebook page and archived Masses on parish website.

Online Giving: https://allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: A special online section on the parish website entitled “Strengthening Spirit - Feeding Faith” will go live. It is a place where you can go to learn about our faith, reflect, and even pray.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Portland; St. Christopher Parish, Peaks Island; Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, Portland; St. Louis Parish, Portland; St. Peter Parish, Portland

Website: www.portlandcatholic.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral

Online Masses: Live-streaming daily (12:15 p.m.) and Sunday Masses (10 a.m.) on parish Facebook page. Sunday Mass with Bishop Deeley (10 a.m.) also available at www.portlanddiocese.org/Online-Mass.

Online Giving: http://icportland.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Live-streamed adoration at the cathedral on Friday, March 27, starting at 11 a.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville

Website: www.corpuschristimaine.org/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiMaine/

Instagram: Virtual Stations of the Cross on the parish’s Instagram page (www.instagram.com/corpuschristimaine/) on Fridays at 3 p.m.

Online Giving: https://corpuschristimaine.weshareonline.org/

Good Shepherd Parish, Saco

Website: http://goodshepherdparish.us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Good-Shepherd-Parish-143057442376809/

Online Masses: Fr. Brad Morin, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Parish, is offering live and archived daily Masses on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bradmorin222). The Masses are also archived at the parish website https://goodshepherdparish.us/mass-with-fr-morin).

Online Giving: http://goodshepherdparish.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: A special COVID-19 resources page (https://goodshepherdparish.us/covid-19-resources) and Fr. Morin is periodically livestreaming prayer opportunities on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bradmorin222).

Holy Family Parish, Greenville

Website: https://portlanddiocese.org/holy-family

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HolyFamilyCatholicChurchGreenvilleMe

Online Masses: Fr. Aaron Damboise, pastor of St. Anthony and Holy Family parishes, will celebrate Masses on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays,, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 a.m.; and Sundays at 11 a.m.. You can participate in the Masses by visiting Fr. Damboise's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aaron.damboise.50.

Online Giving: https://holyfamilygreenville.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Aaron Damboise will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at Holy Family Church on 145 Pritham Avenue in Greenville on Saturdays at 3 p.m.

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford

Website: https://www.parishoftheholysavior.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/parishoftheholysavior/

Online Masses: Fr. Nathan March will celebrate Mass and provide video messages on the parish website and parish Facebook page.

Online Giving: https://parishoftheholysavior.weshareonline.org/

Holy Spirit Parish, Wells

Website: https://holyspiritme.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=holy%20spirit%20parish%20-%20wells%20kennebunk%20%26%20ogunquit%20maine&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Online Masses: Daily Masses (9 a.m.), Saturday Masses (4 p.m.), and Sunday Masses (9 a.m.) will be live-streamed on the parish website and Facebook page.

Online Giving: https://holyspiritme.weshareonline.org/

Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls/Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Sabattus/Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston

Website: www.princeofpeace.me

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME

Online Masses: Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston will be live-streaming all of its Masses online on the parish website and on the parish Facebook page

Online Giving: https://princeofpeacelewiston.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Seamus Griesbach will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a similar drive-thru format. Fr. Griesbach will hear confessions from the window of the rectory, located next to the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish sign on 131 High Street in Sabattus, on Mondays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Confessors need only drive up the driveway, keep their window down, and enjoy informational signs while they wait. Fr. Griesbach also has a personal resource page at sites.google.com/view/frseamus and is celebrating Masses on his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Fr.Griesbach/) and his YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9UgarC2xgypizJwqzUhJA). Prince of Peace Parish priests will be available on Facebook Live each night from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska/Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha/St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren

Website: https://sjvcatholics.org/notre-dame-du-mont-carmel-1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St-John-Valley-Catholics-1036448729761893/

Online Masses: Daily and Sunday Masses are available on the parish Facebook page.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland

Website: https://www.ladyofhopemaine.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Our-Lady-Of-Hope-Parish/989455317802017

Online Masses: Viewers can visit www.ladyofhopemaine.org and participate in Masses from St. Pius X Church in Portland on Mondays through Fridays at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sundays at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 5 p.m.

Online Giving: https://ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org/

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Windham; St. Anne Parish, Gorham; St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook

Website:

https://ourladymaine.com/

https://stannegorham.com/

https://stanthonysparish.org/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/OLPHWindhamME/, https://www.facebook.com/StAnneGorham/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/St-Anthonys-Church/140331252703587

Online Giving:

https://ourladymaine.churchgiving.com/

https://stannegorham.weshareonline.org/

https://stanthonysparish.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Due to COVID-19 concerns, “Homilies on Canvas: The Last Supper,” examinations of depictions of the Last Supper in art set for parishes in Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham leading up to Easter Sunday, were cancelled. Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of the three parishes (St. Anne Parish, Gorham; St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham), has recorded short presentations on video for viewers to enjoy. Here are the links: Christina’s World by Andrew Wyeth www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dkSaVB1ujk; Jesus Opens the Eyes of the Blind Man by Duccio di Buoninsegna www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8oaymGwWuI&feature=youtu.be; and The Raising of Lazarus by Juan de Flandes www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMuAsn3vFr8&feature=youtu.be.

Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Lincoln

Website: http://www.ourladyoftheeucharist.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurLadyoftheEucharistMaine/

Online Giving: https://ourladyoftheeucharist.weshareonline.org/

Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Dexter/St. Agnes Parish, Pittsfield

Website: https://ourladyofthesnowsme.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Snows-and-Saint-Agnes-Parish-of-Maine-101277664851206/

Online Masses: Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Dexter and St. Agnes Parish in Pittsfield will be live-streaming Masses on Saturdays at 4 p.m., Mondays at 10:30 a.m., and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. on the parish’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Our-Lady-of-the-Snows-and-Saint-Agnes-Parish-of-Maine-101277664851206/.

Online Giving: https://ourladyofthesnowsme.weshareonline.org/ and https://saintagnes.weshareonline.org.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery

Website: https://pal-me.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-the-Ascension-of-the-Lord-431589963651437/

Online Masses: Fr. Scott Mower, pastor of the Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, will livestream Masses starting on weekdays at 9 a.m. on the parish’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Parish-of-the-Ascension-of-the-Lord-431589963651437/). He will also livestream a Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m.

Online Giving: https://pal-me.weshareonline.org/

Parish of the Holy Eucharist, Falmouth

Website: https://pothe.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParishOfTheHolyEucharist/

Online Masses: Viewers can visit www.facebook.com/ParishOfTheHolyEucharist and participate in Masses from Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m.; and Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Online Giving: https://parishoftheholyeucharist.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Phil Tracy will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at Holy Martyrs Church on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth on Saturdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. People can drive up with Fr. Tracy hearing confessions at a safe distance near the automobiles. Fr. Paul Marquis will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church on 326 Main Street in Yarmouth on Saturdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fr. Marquis will pray the rosary each night at 9 p.m. on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/paul.marquis.587).

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou

Website: https://theppb.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/portlanddiocese.org/

Online Masses: Daily and Sunday Masses live-streamed on the parish website and parish Facebook page.

Online Giving: https://theppbholyrosary.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Parish priests are offering confession. Interested parties can call the rectory at (207) 498-2536 to make an appointment.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town

Website: https://resurrectionofthelord.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/parishoftheresurrectionofthelord/

Online Masses: Fr. Kyle Doustou, pastor, will celebrate Mass on Facebook (www.facebook.com/parishoftheresurrectionofthelord) each night at 6 p.m.

Online Giving: https://parishoftheresurrection.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Kyle Doustou will offer confession in a drive-thru format at Holy Family Church parking lot on Brunswick Street in Old Town on Saturday, March 28, at 3 p.m., Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m., Friday, April 3, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 4, at 3 p.m.; at the Newman Center parking lot on College Avenue in Orono on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m.; at St. Ann Church on Down Street in Indian Island on Wednesday, April 1, at 6 p.m.; and at St. Ann Church on Main Street in Bradley on Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

The Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills, Norway/Bridgton

Website: www.cluster30.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1...

Online Masses: The Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills will be live-streaming Masses on its Facebook page and website each Saturday at 4 p.m. (from St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway) and Sunday at 9 a.m. (from St. Joseph Church in Bridgton).

Online Giving: https://cluster30stteresa.weshareonline.org/

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackman

Website: https://portlanddiocese.org/holy-family

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAnthonyParishJackman/

Online Masses: Fr. Aaron Damboise, pastor of St. Anthony and Holy Family parishes, will celebrate Masses on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays,, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 a.m.; and Sundays at 11 a.m.. You can participate in the Masses by visiting Fr. Damboise's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aaron.damboise.50.

Online Giving: https://portlanddiocesestanthony.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Aaron Damboise will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at St. Anthony of Padua Parish on 370 Main Street in Jackman on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

St. Bartholomew Parish, Cape Elizabeth/St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough/St. John and Holy Cross Parish, South Portland

Website: https://cluster22.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/C22Cparishes/

Online Masses: Mass will be livestreamed every Sunday at 8 a.m. on the parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/C22Cparishes) and website (www.cluster22.org).

Online Giving:

https://saintmax.weshareonline.org/

https://holycrossscarborough.weshareonline.org/ http://saintbarts.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: The parishes of St. Bartholomew in Cape Elizabeth, St. John and Holy Cross in South Portland, and St. Maximilian Kolbe in Scarborough have offered a presentation of the Stations of the Cross (https://vimeo.com/user36264260).

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Camden

Website: http://stbrendanparish.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendanparishmaine/

Online Masses: St. Brendan the Navigator Parish is live-streaming and archiving weekend Masses at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpYeYo2uv5g. The 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Good Hope in Camden will be live-streamed on Sunday, March 29.

Online Giving: https://stbrendanparish.weshareonline.org/

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent

Website: https://www.stjohnvianneyparish.net/

Online Masses: St. John Vianney Parish in Fort Kent will televise Fr. Labrie's 8 a.m. Mass on Sundays on local channel WFK-TV (Channel 4).

Online Giving: https://stjohnvianneyparish.weshareonline.org/

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais

Website: https://sktparish.org/

Online Masses: Fr. Kevin Martin, pastor, will celebrate Masses Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. You can participate in the Masses by visiting the parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Saint-Kateri-Tekakwitha-Parish-481290575406498.

Online Giving: https://sktparish.weshareonline.org/

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls

Website: https://www.maryagnespaul.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maryagnespaul/

Online Masses: Fr. Kent Ouellette, pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation and St. Agnes parishes, will celebrate daily Mass on Monday-Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. Weekend Mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 9 a.m. The Masses will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdZTA_BqdwYLdjMxYlnnNXQ/videos?view=2&flow=grid. You can also visit the parish’s website (https://www.maryagnespaul.org/ or search “maryagnespaul” on YouTube for our live Masses and other informational video recordings.

Online Giving:

https://stmaryvisitation.weshareonline.org/

https://maryagnespaul.weshareonline.org/

Special Offerings: Fr. Ouellette will offer confession in a drive-thru format at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, located on 112 Military Street in Houlton, on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Confessions will be outside at the back of the church at the double glass doors to the left of the Food Pantry entrance (if you are facing the church at the back).

St. Matthew Parish, Limerick/ St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Sanford

Website: https://stmatthewlimerick.org/; https://stthereseparishmaine.org/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/StMatthewLimerick/

https://www.facebook.com/StThereseMaine/

Online Masses: Fr. Bill Labbe, pastor, and Fr. Jack Dickinson, parochial vicar, will offer live and archived Masses on the parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StThereseMaine). Daily Masses, prayer services, and Sunday Masses (9 a.m.) will be broadcast on the parish Facbook page (www.facebook.com/StMatthewLimerick).

Online Giving:

https://stthereseparishmaine.weshareonline.org/

https://stmatthewlimerick.weshareonline.org/

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

Website: https://stmichaelmaine.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StMichaelMaine/

Online Masses: Daily and Sunday Masses will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/user110231841.

Special Offerings: St. Michael Parish in Augusta will offer a live praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy on weekdays at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StMichaelMaine).

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Bangor

Website: https://stpaulbangor.me/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor/

Online Masses: Viewers can visit https://stpaulbangor.me/watch-mass-live or www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor and participate in Masses from St. Mary Church in Bangor on Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m. and Sundays at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. They can also participate in Masses from St. John Church in Bangor on Mondays through Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.